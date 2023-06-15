Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GDOT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Green Dot Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GDOT opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $28.91.

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $412.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 481,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after buying an additional 25,833 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 199,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 101,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,753 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth $1,885,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

