Growth for Good Acquisition (NASDAQ:GFGD) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.39. 13,954 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 143,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Growth for Good Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

Institutional Trading of Growth for Good Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,914,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in Growth for Good Acquisition by 9.2% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 654,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 54,922 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000.

Growth for Good Acquisition Company Profile

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

