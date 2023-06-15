Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Raises Dividend to $2.01 Per Share

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.0135 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $1.33.

GBOOY stock opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $45.91.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

