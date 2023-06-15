Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Raises Dividend to $2.01 Per Share

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.0135 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $1.33.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Down 0.8 %

GBOOY stock opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $45.91.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

