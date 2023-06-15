GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.