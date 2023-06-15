GSB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $365.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.46. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $366.19.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

