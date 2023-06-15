GSB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,690 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.1% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,019,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 569 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $288.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

