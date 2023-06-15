GSB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,976 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,644,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,917,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,628,000 after buying an additional 236,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $527.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.38. The stock has a market cap of $233.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $443.20 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.