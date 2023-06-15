GSB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VDC stock opened at $193.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $201.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.69.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

