GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NEE stock opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.02. The company has a market cap of $148.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.