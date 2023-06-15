GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after acquiring an additional 579,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

