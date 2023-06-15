GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,508,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $173.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.14 and a 200-day moving average of $181.10.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.