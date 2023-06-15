GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Mkm raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $271.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.93. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $274.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,494 shares of company stock valued at $14,999,827 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

See Also

