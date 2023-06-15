GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.4% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after acquiring an additional 255,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

UPS stock opened at $174.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

