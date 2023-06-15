GSB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 6,918.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $72,249,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Insider Activity

Aflac Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.