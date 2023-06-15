GSB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,693,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,903,000 after buying an additional 3,684,635 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,868,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 865,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,244,000 after purchasing an additional 670,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,521,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,517,000 after purchasing an additional 453,905 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $64.36 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.5935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

