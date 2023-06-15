GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,760 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,513 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.