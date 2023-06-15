GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.4 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $103.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $179.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

