GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 28,614 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,614 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for about 1.1% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

PFFD opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $22.92.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.