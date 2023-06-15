GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,076 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,565,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $180.64 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.55.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.