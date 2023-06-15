GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 34,365 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 34,365 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its position in Verizon Communications by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 95,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 18,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $150.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

