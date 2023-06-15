GSB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

