Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2616 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
HHULY stock opened at C$7.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.66. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of C$5.80 and a twelve month high of C$8.94.
