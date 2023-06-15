Head to Head Analysis: ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Rating) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ZIP and Bread Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIP 1 0 0 0 1.00 Bread Financial 0 4 3 0 2.43

Bread Financial has a consensus price target of $44.88, suggesting a potential upside of 46.13%. Given Bread Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bread Financial is more favorable than ZIP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

96.6% of Bread Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bread Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ZIP and Bread Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIP N/A N/A N/A Bread Financial 9.66% 19.35% 2.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZIP and Bread Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bread Financial $4.33 billion 0.36 $223.00 million $9.34 3.29

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than ZIP.

Summary

Bread Financial beats ZIP on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIP

Zip Co Limited provides digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It operates through five segments: APAC, Americas, EMEA, Zip Business, and Corporate. The company offers unsecured loans and lines of credit to SMEs. In addition, the company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store. The company was formerly known as ZipMoney Limited and changed its name to Zip Co Limited in December 2017. Zip Co Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs, and installment loans and split-pay products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products. It offers its products under the Bread CashbackTM, Bread PayTM, and Bread SavingsTM brands. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

