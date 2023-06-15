Head to Head Comparison: MCAN Mortgage (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) & PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

MCAN Mortgage (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Rating) and PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MCAN Mortgage and PennyMac Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get MCAN Mortgage alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MCAN Mortgage N/A N/A N/A C$1.49 7.54 PennyMac Financial Services $1.99 billion 1.74 $475.51 million $6.02 11.52

PennyMac Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than MCAN Mortgage. MCAN Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

MCAN Mortgage pays an annual dividend of C$1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. PennyMac Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. MCAN Mortgage pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PennyMac Financial Services pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares MCAN Mortgage and PennyMac Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MCAN Mortgage N/A N/A N/A PennyMac Financial Services 20.37% 9.86% 2.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MCAN Mortgage and PennyMac Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MCAN Mortgage 0 1 1 0 2.50 PennyMac Financial Services 0 2 2 0 2.50

MCAN Mortgage presently has a consensus price target of C$18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.86%. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus price target of $77.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.96%. Given MCAN Mortgage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MCAN Mortgage is more favorable than PennyMac Financial Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of MCAN Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PennyMac Financial Services beats MCAN Mortgage on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MCAN Mortgage

(Get Rating)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents. The company was formerly known as MCAP Inc. and changed its name to MCAN Mortgage Corporation in September 2006. MCAN Mortgage Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans. It sources first-lien residential conventional and government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans. The Servicing segment engages in the servicing of newly originated loans, and execution and management of early buyout transactions and servicing of loans. It performs loan administration, collection, and default management activities, including the collection and remittance of loan payments, response to customer inquiries, accounting for principal and interest, holding custodial funds for the payment of property taxes and insurance premiums, counseling delinquent borrowers, and supervising foreclosures and property dispositions, as well as administers loss mitigation activities, such as modification and forbearance programs. The Investment Management segment is involved in sourcing, performing diligence, bidding, and closing investment asset acquisitions; managing correspondent production activities for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust; and managing acquired assets. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.