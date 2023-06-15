Head to Head Contrast: CNBX Pharmaceuticals (CNBX) and Its Peers

CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating) is one of 379 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CNBX Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CNBX Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -3.75 CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors $117.81 million -$13.59 million 42.96

CNBX Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CNBX Pharmaceuticals. CNBX Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

98.2% of CNBX Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.5% of CNBX Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNBX Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors -630.60% -59.99% -18.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNBX Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors 494 1603 4626 55 2.63

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 79.56%. Given CNBX Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CNBX Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

CNBX Pharmaceuticals beats its rivals on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNBX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Eyal Barad on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

