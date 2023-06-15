Head to Head Contrast: SCWorx (WORX) versus Its Rivals

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SCWorx to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

SCWorx has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx’s peers have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SCWorx alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -40.49% -24.70% -17.58% SCWorx Competitors -138.22% -42.96% -21.67%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.00 million -$1.85 million -1.69 SCWorx Competitors $4.66 billion $120.08 million 20.23

This table compares SCWorx and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SCWorx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx. SCWorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SCWorx and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx Competitors 161 804 1742 51 2.61

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 23.47%. Given SCWorx’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

SCWorx peers beat SCWorx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About SCWorx

(Get Rating)

SCWorx Corp. engages in the development of software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability, and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.