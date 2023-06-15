Head to Head Survey: AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) & Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR)

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) and AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Media Group and AvidXchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Media Group N/A N/A N/A AvidXchange -27.75% -10.22% -3.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Liquid Media Group and AvidXchange, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AvidXchange 1 1 6 0 2.63

Earnings and Valuation

AvidXchange has a consensus target price of $12.35, suggesting a potential upside of 13.20%. Given AvidXchange’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AvidXchange is more favorable than Liquid Media Group.

This table compares Liquid Media Group and AvidXchange’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Media Group $4.52 million 0.68 -$12.78 million ($0.72) -0.22 AvidXchange $316.35 million 6.94 -$101.28 million ($0.47) -23.21

Liquid Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AvidXchange. AvidXchange is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquid Media Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Liquid Media Group has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvidXchange has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Liquid Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of AvidXchange shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of AvidXchange shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AvidXchange beats Liquid Media Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions. Its platform offers electronic invoice capture, workflow routing, and automated payments solutions. The company markets its solutions through direct salesforces; strategic channel partnerships; and software and technology business partners. It serves real estate, homeowners associations, construction, financial services, healthcare facilities, social services, education, and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

