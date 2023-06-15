HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW) Plans Final Dividend of $0.02

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.
HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT news, insider Joseph Carrozzi 112,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. In related news, insider Joseph Carrozzi 112,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. Also, insider David Di Pilla 23,703,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT
HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning healthcare and wellness property assets in Australia. It invests in a portfolio of healthcare property assets, including hospitals, aged care, childcare, government, life sciences and research, primary care, and wellness property assets, as well as other healthcare and wellness property adjacencies.
