HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $82.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HealthEquity Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -636.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $233.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.43 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 24.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 229.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

