Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Herbalife stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. Herbalife has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Herbalife will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $330,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,477.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 1.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

