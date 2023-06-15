Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Cut to $164.00

Hess (NYSE:HESGet Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

NYSE:HES opened at $134.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.45. Hess has a 52-week low of $90.34 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hess (NYSE:HESGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hess will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 64.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,652,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,744,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hess by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 184,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,354,000 after acquiring an additional 30,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 63.2% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

