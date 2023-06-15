Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Laura Fuentes Sells 12,513 Shares of Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $143.60 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.05.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HLT. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.