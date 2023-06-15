Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.38. 637,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 901,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Himax Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $244.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.31%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himax Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 11,224.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $7,881,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,599,000 after buying an additional 1,203,057 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $8,669,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $7,877,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Articles

