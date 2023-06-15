Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives $599.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $599.72.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $455.00 on Friday. Humana has a 1 year low of $418.70 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $515.19 and a 200 day moving average of $507.58. The stock has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 28.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.38%.

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,425,061,000 after buying an additional 147,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,722,338,000 after buying an additional 44,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,564,703,000 after buying an additional 486,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,708,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,776,072,000 after buying an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,243,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,088,907,000 after buying an additional 96,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

