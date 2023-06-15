HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED Stock Up 0.6 %

HCM opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07.

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

About HUTCHMED

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in HUTCHMED during the first quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 26.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in HUTCHMED during the first quarter valued at $131,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.