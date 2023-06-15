HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
HUTCHMED Stock Up 0.6 %
HCM opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
