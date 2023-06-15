IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.63% of IDEX worth $624,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IDEX by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $226,556,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IDEX by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,240,000 after purchasing an additional 252,058 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in IDEX by 976.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 227,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,863,000 after purchasing an additional 206,038 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $207.74 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

