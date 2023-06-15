iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.79). iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $811.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 88,028 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $253,520.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,104,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,571,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 147.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,714,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after purchasing an additional 956,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,729,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,861,000 after purchasing an additional 726,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

