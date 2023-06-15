III Capital Management Acquires 2,500 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

III Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 109.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,063,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,063,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,704.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $39,241.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at $153,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,405,629. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toll Brothers Stock Down 2.4 %

Several research firms have commented on TOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.87.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.70%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Further Reading

