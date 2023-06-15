III Capital Management Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

III Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $124.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.53. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,467 shares of company stock worth $29,279,070 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

