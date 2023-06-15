III Capital Management Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

III Capital Management raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the quarter. III Capital Management’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $112,358,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,520,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 49.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,460,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,332 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,452.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,096,000 after purchasing an additional 856,765 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

CZR stock opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $56.75.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

