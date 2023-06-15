III Capital Management Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

III Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $74.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.75.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.73.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

