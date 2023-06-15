III Capital Management Sells 11,303 Shares of OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLITU)

III Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLITU – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,303 shares during the quarter. III Capital Management’s holdings in OmniLit Acquisition were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in OmniLit Acquisition by 1,454.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in OmniLit Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Get OmniLit Acquisition alerts:

OmniLit Acquisition Stock Performance

OLITU opened at $10.38 on Thursday. OmniLit Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17.

About OmniLit Acquisition

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLITU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLITU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OmniLit Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniLit Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.