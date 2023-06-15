Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) CAO Randall J. Scheuneman Sells 5,425 Shares

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ITW opened at $244.46 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.07 and its 200-day moving average is $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $98,503,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

