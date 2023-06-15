Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives $73.33 Average PT from Analysts

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMCR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Immunocore from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 1,003.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Stock Up 0.6 %

About Immunocore

Shares of IMCR opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.56. Immunocore has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $69.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.99 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

