Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Sells 25,702 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) Director Brian Hirsch sold 25,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $454,668.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,429,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Brian Hirsch sold 84,076 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $1,515,049.52.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ACVA opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $18.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 218,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 59,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,314,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,695,000 after acquiring an additional 213,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $1,841,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,449,000 after acquiring an additional 75,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACVA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.91.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

