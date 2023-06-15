Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) CFO Sells $99,672.72 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 3,318 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $99,672.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMK opened at $28.16 on Thursday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,727,000. Seneca House Advisors purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth $7,532,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 203.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 233,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 189,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,044,000 after purchasing an additional 105,988 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About AssetMark Financial

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AssetMark Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

