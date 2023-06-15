Insider Selling: Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Director Sells 3,450,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $69,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blue Bird Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $21.75 on Thursday. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Bird

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,577,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at $15,977,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,069,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 543,972 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth $5,399,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 844,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 233,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Blue Bird

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLBD shares. TheStreet raised Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

