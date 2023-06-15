Insider Selling: Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) Director Benjamin Sun sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,124.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Coupang stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $194,784,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $158,925,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 656.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,241,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,964 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Coupang by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 115,176,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Coupang by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,357,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.52.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

