Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells 14,041 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTAGet Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 14,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $639,146.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,854.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 6th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,959 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $268,631.72.
  • On Thursday, June 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $166,080.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 10th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 18,736 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $847,429.28.
  • On Monday, May 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $164,360.00.
  • On Thursday, April 6th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 11,070 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $498,703.50.
  • On Friday, March 31st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 26,816 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,208,865.28.
  • On Tuesday, April 4th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $340,356.00.
  • On Monday, March 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $172,720.00.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $49.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

