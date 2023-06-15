Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells 14,041 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 14,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $639,146.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,854.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,959 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $268,631.72.

On Thursday, June 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $166,080.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 18,736 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $847,429.28.

On Monday, May 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $164,360.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 11,070 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $498,703.50.

On Friday, March 31st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 26,816 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,208,865.28.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $340,356.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $172,720.00.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $49.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

