Insider Selling: Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 100,000 shares of Lightwave Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $777,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,324.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lightwave Logic Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of LWLG stock opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $12.43.

Institutional Trading of Lightwave Logic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 25.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 11.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 28.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,426 shares in the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

